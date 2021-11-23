Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $191.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $115.71 and a fifty-two week high of $197.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.16.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

