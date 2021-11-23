Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Price Target Cut to C$2.10 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$2.23 to C$2.10 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 204.35% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Kidoz stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Kidoz has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$90.68 million and a PE ratio of -138.00.

Get Kidoz alerts:

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.