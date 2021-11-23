Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KL shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

NYSE:KL opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

