KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is JGP Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. KLA makes up 4.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after buying an additional 257,780 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $68,927,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,825,000 after buying an additional 165,203 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $409.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,097. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.60. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $242.66 and a 52 week high of $427.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

