Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Reaches $11,165.31

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 42.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $11,165.31 and $13.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

