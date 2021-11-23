Knights Group (LON:KGH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 495 ($6.47).

Shares of LON:KGH opened at GBX 419 ($5.47) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 417.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 415.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The company has a market capitalization of £349.67 million and a PE ratio of 102.20.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

