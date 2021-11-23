Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

KSS stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

