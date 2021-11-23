Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

KSS stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $733,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 34.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $387,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

