Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of ADRNY traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. 32,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,783. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

