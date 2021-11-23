Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 150,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $529.92 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $347.80 and a one year high of $548.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.89 and a 200 day moving average of $454.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

