Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,180 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,648,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after acquiring an additional 873,205 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after acquiring an additional 406,066 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $14,037,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.