Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $2,380,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 270,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $51.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.13.

