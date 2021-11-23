Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

