Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,239 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 49.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 71.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $687,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 47.1% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $277.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $226.09 and a one year high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

