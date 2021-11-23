Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.29

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.29 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 568554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $936.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after buying an additional 426,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 827.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 112,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 76,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

