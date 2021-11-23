Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.29

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.29 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 568554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $936.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after buying an additional 426,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 827.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 112,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 76,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.
About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
