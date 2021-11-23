K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.81

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €15.81 ($17.96) and last traded at €15.55 ($17.67), with a volume of 1145738 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.82 ($17.97).

SDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($15.63) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.99 ($14.76).

The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.48.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

