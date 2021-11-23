Kuverit Achieves Market Cap of $311,081.94 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $311,081.94 and approximately $12.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00046850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00234331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,935,492 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

