Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Hits 24-Hour Volume of $83.15 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00005518 BTC on popular exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market cap of $647.64 million and approximately $83.15 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00235383 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00088614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Trading

