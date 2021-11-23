Kyle David Lorentzen Acquires 25,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

COMM opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CommScope by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,418,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CommScope by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

