L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.3% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,163. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

