Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2,628.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 170,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,601 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

