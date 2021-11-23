Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,786. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.12.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

