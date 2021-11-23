Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 760.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 767.86 ($10.03).

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

LAND traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 740.40 ($9.67). The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,161. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 600.09 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The company has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 705.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 706.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

