Landshare (LAND) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for $7.65 or 0.00013269 BTC on major exchanges. Landshare has a market cap of $8.98 million and $912,296.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00238785 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,789,890 coins and its circulating supply is 1,173,636 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

