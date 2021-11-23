LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Insider Sells $243,000.00 in Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamie Schnur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $235,500.00.

NYSE LCII opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $122.99 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.98.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several research firms have commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,341,000 after purchasing an additional 129,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

