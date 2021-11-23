Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 400 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,711 shares of company stock worth $35,587,943 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

