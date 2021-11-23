Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,368 shares of company stock worth $3,815,580. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.09.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

