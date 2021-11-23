Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lexington Realty Trust traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 22654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,150,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 39.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 55,925 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

