Lido DAO Token Trading Down 0.7% This Week (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $90.46 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $3.69 or 0.00006396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00090199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.96 or 0.07508733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,762.46 or 1.00214113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

