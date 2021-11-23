Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 7,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 20.14 and a quick ratio of 19.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

