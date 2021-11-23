Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

LILM has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $8.04 on Friday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,647,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

