Lincoln Capital LLC Has $12.96 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,963 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 123,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 49,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $339.83 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $208.16 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

