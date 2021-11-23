Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Lipocine stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 9,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,957. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.39. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.42.

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 26.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156,873 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.