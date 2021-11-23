Lithium Americas Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

