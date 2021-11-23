Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,237,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

