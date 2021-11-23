Long Zone Holdings Inc. Purchases 18,000 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.29 per share, with a total value of C$95,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,685,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,714,353.57.

Shares of TSE:GUD traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,747. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$640.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.65.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

