Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Loop Industries worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOOP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 23.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 40,531 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Loop Industries stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $645.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOOP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

