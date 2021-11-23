Loopring [NEO] One Day Volume Reaches $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00073206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00090206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.00 or 0.07304593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,814.19 or 0.99976918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.