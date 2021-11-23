Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG opened at $270.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.76. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $273.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

