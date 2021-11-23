Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.71 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.66 and a 1-year high of $139.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.98.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

