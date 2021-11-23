Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,775,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,433,000 after buying an additional 361,493 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,500,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,580,000 after buying an additional 241,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 210,343 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLL opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

