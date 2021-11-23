Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 5.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 8.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

