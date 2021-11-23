Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 45.1% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

