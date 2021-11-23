Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,902 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mattel by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 117,101 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAT opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

