LPL Financial LLC Invests $134,000 in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $11,005,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FAST Acquisition by 129.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FST opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $31,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

FAST Acquisition Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

