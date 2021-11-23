LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,859 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 11.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

Barings BDC stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $542.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

