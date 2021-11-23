LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,523 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $393.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.85. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

