LPL Financial LLC Sells 50,797 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,797 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Platinum Group Metals were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 1,988.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 546,369 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter valued at $494,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLG stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

