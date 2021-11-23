LPL Financial LLC Sells 79,000 Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trinity Place were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Place by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 284,916 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Place in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Place by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TPHS opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

