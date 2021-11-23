LPL Financial LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,867 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.42. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

